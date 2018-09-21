202
Food researcher defends work after resigning from Cornell

By The Associated Press September 21, 2018 10:47 am 09/21/2018 10:47am
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, Brian Wansink speaks during an interview in the produce section of a supermarket in Ithaca, N.Y. On Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, the prominent food researcher is defending his work a day after Cornell University said he engaged in academic misconduct and was removed from all teaching and research positions. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

NEW YORK (AP) — A prominent food researcher is defending his work a day after Cornell University said he engaged in academic misconduct and was removed from all teaching and research positions.

Brian Wansink says he never committed fraud and that the issues identified by the university’s investigation were relatively minor.

Among the issues Cornell cited Thursday were “misreporting of research data” and “problematic statistical techniques.” Wansink says in a statement Friday his work had some statistical mistakes and other issues, but that he never intentionally misreported data. He says he believes all his findings will be supported by others.

Wansink, who has helped update the U.S. dietary guidelines, resigned and will leave Cornell in June. The split was announced after a top medical journal retracted six of his papers this week.

