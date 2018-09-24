202
Ex-teacher accused of sexual misconduct has license revoked

By The Associated Press September 24, 2018 5:16 am 09/24/2018 05:16am
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida education officials have permanently revoked the teaching license of a former high school music director accused of making sexual advances toward a student.

The Florida Times-Union reports Brian Damron is accused of commenting on a male student’s genitals and inappropriately touching him. The former Stanton College Preparatory High music director also is accused of misconduct including the verbal abuse of students.

Investigative reports say one student’s mother argues Damron was hired without his previous school, Dominion High in Sterling, Virginia, disclosing alleged misconduct. Three people from that school district, including a former principal, wrote Damron letters of recommendation.

Damron resigned from the Florida school in November 2016 while under investigation. The newspaper says Damron did not respond to a request for comment, but previously has denied the allegations.

Topics:
Education News National News Virginia
