Contractors fined $86K over university bridge collapse

By The Associated Press September 18, 2018 1:19 pm 09/18/2018 01:19pm
MIAMI (AP) — Contractors that worked on the bridge near a Florida university that collapsed, killing six people, have been fined more than $86,000 for workplace violations.

The Miami Herald reported Tuesday that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued the fines for seven safety violations related to the March 15 collapse. OSHA said the contractors didn’t provide adequate safeguards despite serious cracks that had developed on the bridge.

Five motorists and one worker were killed when the bridge fell onto a busy roadway near Florida International University.

OSHA cited five companies for $86,658 in fines. The companies can contest the findings.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the collapse.

