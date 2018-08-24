Teen pleads guilty in Mattoon school cafeteria shooting

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — A teenager who shot another student in an Illinois school cafeteria has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm. The News-Gazette reports the 15-year-old boy was in a Coles County…

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — A teenager who shot another student in an Illinois school cafeteria has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm.

The News-Gazette reports the 15-year-old boy was in a Coles County courtroom on Thursday. He’ll be sentenced on Oct 11. His attorney says he expects the teen to remain in juvenile detention for four to five months.

The shooting occurred nearly a year ago at Mattoon High School. Police say a teacher grabbed the boy’s arm as he fired at a girl. The gunshot missed the girl but hit another student.

Prosecutor Brian Bower says he can ask the judge to impose an adult sentence of decades in prison if the teen doesn’t successfully complete juvenile detention.

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.