202
Home » Education News » Students from Newtown, Parkland…

Students from Newtown, Parkland march together

By The Associated Press August 12, 2018 9:58 pm 08/12/2018 09:58pm
Share

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Students from Parkland, Florida, and Newtown, Connecticut, teamed up for the final leg of a nationwide bus tour to protest gun violence and the policies of the National Rifle Association.

Supporters gathered Sunday afternoon in Newtown near the site of the December 2012 massacre at the Sandy Hook Elementary School. The final event included youth music performances and a speech by the Rev. Martin Luther King’s granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King.

Organizers say they hope to continue educating young people about gun issues and encouraging young adults to vote.

The March for Our Lives: Road to Change was started after February’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. It was part of a traveling rally that began in Chicago in June and made stops in 20 states.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500