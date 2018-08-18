202
Home » Education News » Sheriff: Shooting at football…

Sheriff: Shooting at football game unrelated to school

By The Associated Press August 18, 2018 5:54 pm 08/18/2018 05:54pm
Share
Dwyer High School cheerleaders walk past a roadblock following a shooting incident at a practice football game between Dwyer and Palm Beach Central High School, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Wellington, Fla. A high school football stadium was evacuated after gunshots rang out Friday night in what authorities say stemmed from an altercation between students. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting outside a Florida high school football game in which two men were wounded had nothing to do with school or the game.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said at a news conference Saturday that the adult victims were not students and both happened to be at the game. Bradshaw says the two suspects specifically targeted the victims because of unspecified past dealings they had and that it was not a random shooting.

The 39-year-old victim is in stable condition while the 29-year-old is in critical but stable condition. Their names have not been released.

The shooting Friday night caused panic at the game at Palm Beach Central High School, including some injuries as people fled the stadium in chaos.

No arrests had been made Saturday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500