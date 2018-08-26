202
Home » Education News » Racial slur found at…

Racial slur found at black culture center at Duke University

By The Associated Press August 26, 2018 12:09 pm 08/26/2018 12:09pm
Share

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke University says someone wrote a racial slur on a sign at a campus building dedicated to black culture.

University President Vincent Price sent an email to students Saturday saying a “heinous racial epithet” was found and immediately covered on a sign at the Mary Lou Williams Center for Black Culture.

Price called it a cowardly and hateful act and said it was important for the university to acknowledge such an odious act and challenge it.

University says officials are investigating the incident. The center was founded in 1983.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500