Police vehicle mistaken for immigration enforcement

By The Associated Press August 9, 2018 12:22 pm 08/09/2018 12:22pm
This photo provided by the Princeton, N.J. Police dept. shows a Princeton Police patrol vehicle that has ICE on its door in Princeton, N.J. Writing on Facebook, the police department in the town that is home to the Ivy League university says the pickup truck underwent repairs and will receive the rest of its decal so it spells POLICE on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. The department says its official colors are black and white, while ICE vehicles are white and blue. ICE is the acronym for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (Princeton Police Dept. via AP)

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Princeton, New Jersey, police are trying to ease fears after some people raised concerns about a patrol vehicle that has ICE on its door.

ICE is the acronym for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Writing on Facebook , the police department in the town that is home to the Ivy League university says the pickup truck underwent repairs and will receive the rest of its decal so it spells POLICE on Friday.

The department says its official colors are black and white, while ICE vehicles are white and blue.

