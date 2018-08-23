Exchange student from Egypt drowns in northern Minnesota

ELY, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a teenager who drowned in a northern Minnesota lake was a foreign exchange student from Egypt. Eighteen-year-old Ammar Abo El-Nagoh was a student at Oberlin College in Ohio.…

ELY, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a teenager who drowned in a northern Minnesota lake was a foreign exchange student from Egypt.

Eighteen-year-old Ammar Abo El-Nagoh was a student at Oberlin College in Ohio.

Witnesses told investigators that the teen was wearing a life jacket when he swam from shore to a floating dock and back on Twin Lakes near Ely Tuesday evening. Authorities say he decided to try again without the life jacket, but went under.

His body was recovered about 30 minutes later.

