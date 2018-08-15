202
AP Photos: Anxiety evident as Marjory Stoneman year begins

By The Associated Press August 15, 2018 1:57 pm 08/15/2018 01:57pm
Returning to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were shot to death, one student says he's tried not to relieve the past. "I saw bodies on the floor," says Charlie Shebes, a junior. "I saw people on the walls, essentially, and I moved on, because I know it's not going to happen again, so I don't really have to dwell on it aside from the fact that there are reminders everywhere."

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Shebes had too much anxiety to sleep the night before the first day of his junior year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. He wants to forget but not be forgotten.

Returning to the campus where 17 people were shot to death, he says he’s tried not to relieve the past: “I saw bodies on the floor. I saw people on the walls, essentially, and I moved on, because I know it’s not going to happen again, so I don’t really have to dwell on it aside from the fact that there are reminders everywhere.”

Shebes appreciates the $6.5 million in security improvements, including automatically-locking classroom doors, 17 security monitors, video surveillance and a system to keep out anyone not wearing a school ID.

But he wants school safety and gun control to stay in the national conversation.

“I know the world probably already forgot about us, but I know law enforcement didn’t. I guess that’s all that matters,” he said. “I just don’t want to be forgotten. I feel that’s a very common theme when it comes to these kinds of things, is just moving onto the next one, I guess, because it’s so common.”

– Josh Replogle, The Associated Press

