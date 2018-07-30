Bucknell drops references to Moonves in wake of allegations

LEWISBUG, Pa. (AP) — Bucknell University has removed some references on its website to alumnus and CBS chief executive Les Moonves amid sexual harassment allegations against him. The New Yorker magazine published the allegations from…

LEWISBUG, Pa. (AP) — Bucknell University has removed some references on its website to alumnus and CBS chief executive Les Moonves amid sexual harassment allegations against him.

The New Yorker magazine published the allegations from several women Friday.

PennLive.com reports Bucknell President John Bravman said in a letter to the university community that the school “will not stand for sexual misconduct — on campus or beyond.”

According to the school’s website, Moonves, a 1971 graduate, gave the school’s commencement address in 2016.

Bravman says web pages that celebrate Moonves’ relationship with the university have been removed.

Moonves has acknowledged he may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances years ago, but that he never misused his position to hinder anyone’s career.

This story has been corrected to show that the university has removed some, not all references to Moonves from its website.

