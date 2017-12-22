Annapolis 63, Broadneck 54
Benjamin Franklin High School 78, Reginald Lewis 71
Bethesda 58, Bullis 53
Bowie 54, DuVal 53
Calvert Hall College 70, Loyola 67, 2OT
Century 61, Francis Scott Key 47
Dematha 73, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 53
Dulaney 72, Franklin 43
Glen Burnie 68, Northeast – AA 58
Harwood Southern 60, Arundel 41
Hereford 64, Kenwood 59
Indian Creek 47, Archbishop Curley 38
John Carroll 84, Boys Latin 62
Lake Clifton 63, La Plata 36
Leonardtown 57, Kings Christian 50
New Era Academy 74, Cristo Rey Jesuit 42
North County 45, Meade 41
Old Mill 66, Pasadena Chesapeake 44
Pallotti 71, Gerstell Academy 57
Pikesville 71, Baltimore Chesapeake 63
Potomac 90, Cesar Chavez Charter School, D.C. 54
Reservoir 54, Atholton 50
River Hill 61, Marriotts Ridge 58
Riverdale Baptist 66, Crossland 51
Saint James 58, Heritage (Leesburg), Va. 28
Severn 54, Archbishop Spalding 48
South River 46, Severna Park 41
St. Andrew’s 92, Sandy Spring Friends 51
St. Frances 81, Mt. St. Joseph’s 75
St. John’s Catholic Prep 68, Friends 63
St. John’s, D.C. 70, Bishop McNamara 57
St. Maria Goretti 64, Mt. Carmel 52
St. Mary’s Ryken 65, Bishop Ireton, Va. 62
Suitland 76, Parkdale 57
Towson 77, Loch Raven 38
Tucker County, W.Va. 55, Bishop Walsh 36
Williamsport 59, Smithsburg 48
Wise 60, Laurel 47
Arundel 66, Harwood Southern 55, OT
Atholton 53, Reservoir 45
Bishop O’Connell, Va. 73, Elizabeth Seton 54
Broadneck 64, Annapolis 42
Catonsville 84, Dundalk 16
Dulaney 51, Franklin 37
Eleanor Roosevelt 70, Hyattsville Northwestern 15
Fort Hill 50, Preston, W.Va. 31
Hereford 61, Kenwood 32
Holy Cross 60, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 50
Lake Clifton 30, Carver Vo- Tech 20
Largo 69, C. H. Flowers 63
Marriotts Ridge 45, River Hill 30
McDonogh School 73, Capitol Christian Academy 38
Meade 57, North County 37
Mt. De Sales Academy 76, Liberty 45
Northeast – AA 67, Glen Burnie 65
Oakdale 49, Catoctin 46
Oakland Southern 61, Baldwin, Pa. 59
Old Mill 78, Pasadena Chesapeake 51
Parkdale 45, Suitland 43
Paul VI, Va. 63, Good Counsel 51
Pikesville 71, Baltimore Chesapeake 63
South River 39, Severna Park 31
Towson 35, Loch Raven 30
Tucker County, W.Va. 86, Bishop Walsh 27
Wise 66, Laurel 46
|Nike Tournament of Champions
Riverdale, Tenn. 80, Riverdale Baptist 65
Rock Creek Christian Academy 65, Windward, Calif. 62
Roland Park Country 60, Omaha Westside, Neb. 58
St. Francis, N.Y. 58, New Hope Academy 44
