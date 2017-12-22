BOYS BASKETBALL

Annapolis 63, Broadneck 54

Benjamin Franklin High School 78, Reginald Lewis 71

Bethesda 58, Bullis 53

Bowie 54, DuVal 53

Calvert Hall College 70, Loyola 67, 2OT

Century 61, Francis Scott Key 47

Dematha 73, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 53

Dulaney 72, Franklin 43

Glen Burnie 68, Northeast – AA 58

Indian Creek 47, Archbishop Curley 38

John Carroll 84, Boys Latin 62

Lake Clifton 63, La Plata 36

Leonardtown 57, Kings Christian 50

New Era Academy 74, Cristo Rey Jesuit 42

North County 45, Meade 41

Old Mill 66, Pasadena Chesapeake 44

Pallotti 71, Gerstell Academy 57

Pikesville 71, Baltimore Chesapeake 63

Potomac 90, Cesar Chavez Charter School, D.C. 54

Reservoir 54, Atholton 50

River Hill 61, Marriotts Ridge 58

Riverdale Baptist 66, Crossland 51

Saint James 58, Heritage (Leesburg), Va. 28

Severn 54, Archbishop Spalding 48

South River 46, Severna Park 41

St. Andrew’s 92, Sandy Spring Friends 51

St. Frances 81, Mt. St. Joseph’s 75

St. John’s Catholic Prep 68, Friends 63

St. John’s, D.C. 70, Bishop McNamara 57

St. Maria Goretti 64, Mt. Carmel 52

St. Mary’s Ryken 65, Bishop Ireton, Va. 62

Towson 77, Loch Raven 38

Tucker County, W.Va. 55, Bishop Walsh 36

Williamsport 59, Smithsburg 48

Wise 60, Laurel 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arundel 66, Harwood Southern 55, OT

Atholton 53, Reservoir 45

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 73, Elizabeth Seton 54

Broadneck 64, Annapolis 42

Catonsville 84, Dundalk 16

Dulaney 51, Franklin 37

Eleanor Roosevelt 70, Hyattsville Northwestern 15

Fort Hill 50, Preston, W.Va. 31

Holy Cross 60, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 50

Lake Clifton 30, Carver Vo- Tech 20

Largo 69, C. H. Flowers 63

Marriotts Ridge 45, River Hill 30

McDonogh School 73, Capitol Christian Academy 38

Meade 57, North County 37

Mt. De Sales Academy 76, Liberty 45

Northeast – AA 67, Glen Burnie 65

Oakdale 49, Catoctin 46

Oakland Southern 61, Baldwin, Pa. 59

Old Mill 78, Pasadena Chesapeake 51

Parkdale 45, Suitland 43

Paul VI, Va. 63, Good Counsel 51

Pikesville 71, Baltimore Chesapeake 63

South River 39, Severna Park 31

Towson 35, Loch Raven 30

Tucker County, W.Va. 86, Bishop Walsh 27

Wise 66, Laurel 46

Nike Tournament of Champions

Riverdale, Tenn. 80, Riverdale Baptist 65

Rock Creek Christian Academy 65, Windward, Calif. 62

Roland Park Country 60, Omaha Westside, Neb. 58

St. Francis, N.Y. 58, New Hope Academy 44

