Annapolis 64, South River 30
Atholton 69, Centennial 62
Bishop McNamara 75, Bishop Loughlin, N.Y. 74
Boys Latin 64, Archbishop Spalding 32
Broadfording Christian Academy 41, Washington 27
Broadneck 62, Arundel 46
Brunswick 72, Francis Scott Key 60
Calvert 51, McDonough 37
Century 60, Franklin 52
Chapelgate 79, Loch Raven 52
City College 49, National Academy Foundation 43
Clarksburg 81, Damascus 58
Digital Harbor 60, Green Street Academy 53
Dulaney 79, Western STES 68
Dundalk 71, Edgewood 46
Fallston 53, Havre de Grace 42
Frederick 72, Liberty 67
Frederick Douglass 74, Hyattsville Northwestern 54
Gaithersburg 55, Rockville 48
Glenelg 73, Marriotts Ridge 68
Gonzaga College, D.C. 73, St. Maria Goretti 58
Good Counsel 83, Hubie Blake 53
Grace Academy 66, Heritage Academy 59
Grace Christian Academy 43, Calverton 34
Hammond 63, Oakland Mills 53
Harford Tech 69, Manchester Valley 67
Hedgesville, W.Va. 60, Silver Oak Academy 33
Hereford 56, North Harford 38
Huntingtown 54, Westlake 47
Indian Creek 83, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 47
Joppatowne 66, Concordia Prep 42
Kenwood 60, Parkville 51
La Plata 67, Patuxent 39
Linganore 43, Walkersville 39
Long Reach 70, Mt. Hebron 58
Maryland School for the Deaf 73, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, Fla. 56
Meade 56, Northeast – AA 43
Mountain Ridge 50, Bishop Walsh 37
Mt. Carmel 75, Annapolis Area Christian 70
Mt. St. Joseph’s 74, Calvert Hall College 64
North County 75, Pasadena Chesapeake 46
North Point 79, Northern – Cal 40
Northwest – Mtg 59, Watkins Mill 52
Oakdale 77, Williamsport 40
Oakland Southern 46, Severna Park 37
Old Mill 69, Glen Burnie 65
Overlea 60, Carver Arts & Tech 46
Owings Mills 53, Towson 50
Paint Branch 74, Walter Johnson 41
Patterson Mill 74, Bohemia Manor 49
River Hill 54, Wilde Lake 52
Seneca Valley 66, Albert Einstein 59
Severn 76, St. Peter and Paul 36
Sherwood 50, Winston Churchill 42
South Carroll 50, Catoctin 43
South Hagerstown 82, Boonsboro 59
Springbrook 82, Bethesda 72
St. Andrew’s 64, Archbishop Curley 43
St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 76, Tome 24
Thomas Johnson 53, Westminster 36
Tuscarora 50, Quince Orchard 49
Urbana 59, Middletown 44
Wheaton 54, Northwood 53
Woodlawn 59, Gerstell Academy 54
|Haverford School Tournament
LaSalle, Pa. 48, Saint Paul’s Boys 38
Saint James 70, McKeesport, Pa. 43
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Lackey vs. Great Mills, ppd. to Jan 29.
Pocomoke vs. Kent County, ppd. to Jan 12.
Snow Hill vs. Saint Michaels, ccd.
St. Charles vs. Leonardtown, ppd.
Thomas Stone vs. Chopticon, ccd.
Baltimore Chesapeake 67, Patapsco 26
Benjamin Franklin High School 30, Green Street Academy 10
Bladensburg 49, Central 39
Boonsboro 37, South Hagerstown 17
Broadneck 42, Arundel 36
Calvert 49, McDonough 36
Carver Arts & Tech 48, Overlea 14
Catonsville 65, New Town 36
Centennial 55, Atholton 29
City College 58, National Academy Foundation 10
Clarksburg 43, Damascus 37
Francis Scott Key 46, Brunswick 36
Gaithersburg 50, Rockville 15
Gerstell Academy 37, Woodlawn 8
Glenelg 50, Marriotts Ridge 20
Grace Christian Academy 51, Calverton 22
Hereford 43, Fallston 18
Heritage Academy 65, Grace Academy 19
Holy Child 55, Caravel Academy, Del. 47
Howard 75, Bel Air 26
Kenwood 30, Parkville 29
La Plata 63, Patuxent 31
Linganore 65, Walkersville 44
Liverpool, N.Y. 56, Gwynn Park 43
Long Reach 77, Mt. Hebron 36
Manchester Valley 60, Harford Tech 23
Maryland School for the Deaf 47, Mississippi School for the Deaf, Miss. 44
Meade 62, Northeast – AA 43
Oakdale 39, Williamsport 29
Old Mill 73, Glen Burnie 21
Pasadena Chesapeake 77, North County 49
Poolesville 77, Wootton 43
Potomac 41, Hyattsville Northwestern 36
Rising Sun 49, West Nottingham 7
River Hill 61, Wilde Lake 16
Seneca Valley 52, Albert Einstein 30
Severna Park 43, Harwood Southern 32
South Carroll 59, Catoctin 49
South River 56, Annapolis 16
Suitland 72, Crossland 32
Towson 66, Owings Mills 18
Tuscarora 54, Western STES 32
Urbana 27, Middletown 20
Walter Johnson 68, Paint Branch 50
Westlake 78, Huntingtown 29
Westminster 60, Thomas Johnson 35
Gulf Coast, Fla. 48, Henry Wise 36
Herndon, Va. 71, Eleanor Roosevelt 66, 2OT
Kings Christian, Ontario 60, Riverdale Baptist 28
McDonogh School 53, North Point 37
National Christian Academy 49, Miami Ferguson, Fla. 41
Northwest Guilford, N.C. 58, Rock Creek Christian Academy 47
Oakland Mills 56, Seminole, Fla. 54
Pallotti 51, Colonial Forge, Va. 37
Parkdale 41, Boyertown, Pa. 31
St. Frances 61, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 20
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Chopticon vs. Thomas Stone, ccd.
Great Mills vs. Lackey, ppd. to Jan 29.
Kent County vs. Pocomoke, ppd. to Jan 12.
Snow Hill vs. Saint Michaels, ccd.
