Annapolis 64, South River 30
Atholton 69, Centennial 62
Bishop McNamara 75, Bishop Loughlin, N.Y. 74
Boys Latin 64, Archbishop Spalding 32
Broadfording Christian Academy 41, Washington 27
Broadneck 62, Arundel 46
Brunswick 72, Francis Scott Key 60
Calvert 51, McDonough 37
Century 60, Franklin 52
Chapelgate 79, Loch Raven 52
City College 49, National Academy Foundation 43
Clarksburg 81, Damascus 58
Digital Harbor 60, Green Street Academy 53
Dulaney 79, Western STES 68
Dundalk 71, Edgewood 46
Fallston 53, Havre de Grace 42
Frederick 72, Liberty 67
Frederick Douglass 74, Hyattsville Northwestern 54
Gaithersburg 55, Rockville 48
Glenelg 73, Marriotts Ridge 68
Gonzaga College, D.C. 73, St. Maria Goretti 58
Good Counsel 83, Hubie Blake 53
Grace Academy 66, Heritage Academy 59
Grace Christian Academy 43, Calverton 34
Hammond 63, Oakland Mills 53
Harford Tech 69, Manchester Valley 67
Hedgesville, W.Va. 60, Silver Oak Academy 33
Hereford 56, North Harford 38
Huntingtown 54, Westlake 47
Indian Creek 83, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 47
Joppatowne 66, Concordia Prep 42
Kenwood 60, Parkville 51
La Plata 67, Patuxent 39
Linganore 43, Walkersville 39
Long Reach 70, Mt. Hebron 58
Maryland School for the Deaf 73, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, Fla. 56
Meade 56, Northeast – AA 43
Mountain Ridge 50, Bishop Walsh 37
Mt. St. Joseph’s 74, Calvert Hall College 64
North County 75, Pasadena Chesapeake 46
North Point 79, Northern – Cal 40
Northwest – Mtg 59, Watkins Mill 52
Oakdale 77, Williamsport 40
Oakland Southern 46, Severna Park 37
Old Mill 69, Glen Burnie 65
Overlea 60, Carver Arts & Tech 46
Owings Mills 53, Towson 50
Paint Branch 74, Walter Johnson 41
Patterson Mill 74, Bohemia Manor 49
River Hill 54, Wilde Lake 52
Seneca Valley 66, Albert Einstein 59
Severn 76, St. Peter and Paul 36
Sherwood 50, Winston Churchill 42
South Carroll 50, Catoctin 43
South Hagerstown 82, Boonsboro 59
Springbrook 82, Bethesda 72
St. Andrew’s 64, Archbishop Curley 43
St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 76, Tome 24
Thomas Johnson 53, Westminster 36
Tuscarora 50, Quince Orchard 49
Urbana 59, Middletown 44
Wheaton 54, Northwood 53
Woodlawn 59, Gerstell Academy 54
|Haverford School Tournament
LaSalle, Pa. 48, Saint Paul’s Boys 38
Saint James 70, McKeesport, Pa. 43
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Pocomoke vs. Kent County, ppd. to Jan 12.
St. Charles vs. Leonardtown, ppd.
Bismarck St. Mary’s 60, Bismarck High 46
Dickinson 67, Turtle Mountain 61
Fargo Davies 69, Devils Lake 53
Grafton/St. Thomas 51, Hillsboro/Central Valley 47
Hatton-Northwood 58, Fargo Oak Grove Lutheran 56
Kindred 63, Central Cass 45
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 51, Park River/Fordville Lankin 46
Lisbon 49, Sisseton, S.D. 31
May Port CG 47, Midway-Minto 40
Minot Bishop Ryan 49, Rugby 46
North Star 52, Harvey-Wells County 45
Northern Freeze, Minn. 46, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 39
Sheyenne 75, Fargo North 55
Solen 80, Wakpala, S.D. 57
Wahpeton 51, Grand Forks Central 34
Waubay/Summit, S.D. 42, Tri-State 38
West Fargo 71, Fargo South 51
Wibaux, Mont. 71, Beach 57
Bismarck Century 57, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 46
Campbell County, Wyo. 77, Bismarck Legacy 41
|Sawyer Tournament
|Seventh Place
Nedrose 63, North Shore – Plaza 25
Surrey 36, Lewis and Clark-Berthold 30
Des Lacs-Burlington 57, Rolette-Wolford 33
Velva/Sawyer 53, Minot Our Redeemer’s 31
|Stutsman County Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Ellendale 43, Warwick 42
South Border 55, Midkota 36
Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 49, Carrington 44, OT
Napoleon 46, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 43
