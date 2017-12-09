BOYS BASKETBALL

Annapolis 64, South River 30

Atholton 69, Centennial 62

Bishop McNamara 75, Bishop Loughlin, N.Y. 74

Boys Latin 64, Archbishop Spalding 32

Broadfording Christian Academy 41, Washington 27

Broadneck 62, Arundel 46

Brunswick 72, Francis Scott Key 60

Calvert 51, McDonough 37

Century 60, Franklin 52

Chapelgate 79, Loch Raven 52

City College 49, National Academy Foundation 43

Clarksburg 81, Damascus 58

Digital Harbor 60, Green Street Academy 53

Dulaney 79, Western STES 68

Dundalk 71, Edgewood 46

Fallston 53, Havre de Grace 42

Frederick 72, Liberty 67

Frederick Douglass 74, Hyattsville Northwestern 54

Gaithersburg 55, Rockville 48

Glenelg 73, Marriotts Ridge 68

Gonzaga College, D.C. 73, St. Maria Goretti 58

Good Counsel 83, Hubie Blake 53

Grace Academy 66, Heritage Academy 59

Grace Christian Academy 43, Calverton 34

Hammond 63, Oakland Mills 53

Harford Tech 69, Manchester Valley 67

Hedgesville, W.Va. 60, Silver Oak Academy 33

Hereford 56, North Harford 38

Huntingtown 54, Westlake 47

Indian Creek 83, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 47

Joppatowne 66, Concordia Prep 42

Kenwood 60, Parkville 51

La Plata 67, Patuxent 39

Linganore 43, Walkersville 39

Long Reach 70, Mt. Hebron 58

Maryland School for the Deaf 73, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, Fla. 56

Meade 56, Northeast – AA 43

Mountain Ridge 50, Bishop Walsh 37

Mt. St. Joseph’s 74, Calvert Hall College 64

North County 75, Pasadena Chesapeake 46

North Point 79, Northern – Cal 40

Northwest – Mtg 59, Watkins Mill 52

Oakdale 77, Williamsport 40

Oakland Southern 46, Severna Park 37

Old Mill 69, Glen Burnie 65

Overlea 60, Carver Arts & Tech 46

Owings Mills 53, Towson 50

Paint Branch 74, Walter Johnson 41

Patterson Mill 74, Bohemia Manor 49

River Hill 54, Wilde Lake 52

Seneca Valley 66, Albert Einstein 59

Severn 76, St. Peter and Paul 36

Sherwood 50, Winston Churchill 42

South Carroll 50, Catoctin 43

South Hagerstown 82, Boonsboro 59

Springbrook 82, Bethesda 72

St. Andrew’s 64, Archbishop Curley 43

St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 76, Tome 24

Thomas Johnson 53, Westminster 36

Tuscarora 50, Quince Orchard 49

Urbana 59, Middletown 44

Wheaton 54, Northwood 53

Woodlawn 59, Gerstell Academy 54

Haverford School Tournament

LaSalle, Pa. 48, Saint Paul’s Boys 38

State College Tournament

Saint James 70, McKeesport, Pa. 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Pocomoke vs. Kent County, ppd. to Jan 12.

St. Charles vs. Leonardtown, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bismarck St. Mary’s 60, Bismarck High 46

Dickinson 67, Turtle Mountain 61

Fargo Davies 69, Devils Lake 53

Grafton/St. Thomas 51, Hillsboro/Central Valley 47

Hatton-Northwood 58, Fargo Oak Grove Lutheran 56

Kindred 63, Central Cass 45

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 51, Park River/Fordville Lankin 46

Lisbon 49, Sisseton, S.D. 31

May Port CG 47, Midway-Minto 40

Minot Bishop Ryan 49, Rugby 46

North Star 52, Harvey-Wells County 45

Northern Freeze, Minn. 46, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 39

Sheyenne 75, Fargo North 55

Solen 80, Wakpala, S.D. 57

Wahpeton 51, Grand Forks Central 34

Waubay/Summit, S.D. 42, Tri-State 38

West Fargo 71, Fargo South 51

Wibaux, Mont. 71, Beach 57

Gillette Invitational

Bismarck Century 57, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 46

Campbell County, Wyo. 77, Bismarck Legacy 41

Sawyer Tournament Seventh Place

Nedrose 63, North Shore – Plaza 25

Fifth Place

Surrey 36, Lewis and Clark-Berthold 30

Third Place

Des Lacs-Burlington 57, Rolette-Wolford 33

Championship

Velva/Sawyer 53, Minot Our Redeemer’s 31

Stutsman County Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Ellendale 43, Warwick 42

South Border 55, Midkota 36

Semifinal

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 49, Carrington 44, OT

Napoleon 46, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 43

