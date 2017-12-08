BOYS BASKETBALL

Atholton 69, Centennial 62

Brunswick 72, Francis Scott Key 60

City College 49, National Academy Foundation 43

Clarksburg 81, Damascus 58

Dundalk 71, Edgewood 46

Fallston 53, Havre de Grace 42

Frederick 72, Liberty 67

Glenelg 73, Marriotts Ridge 68

Good Counsel 83, Hubie Blake 53

Hammond 63, Oakland Mills 53

Harford Tech 69, Manchester Valley 67

Hedgesville, W.Va. 60, Silver Oak Academy 33

Hereford 56, North Harford 38

Huntingtown 54, Westlake 47

Joppatowne 66, Concordia Prep 42

Kenwood 60, Parkville 51

La Plata 67, Patuxent 39

Linganore 43, Walkersville 39

Long Reach 70, Mt. Hebron 58

Maryland School for the Deaf 73, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, Fla. 56

North County 75, Pasadena Chesapeake 46

Northwest – Mtg 59, Watkins Mill 52

Oakdale 77, Williamsport 40

Old Mill 69, Glen Burnie 65

Overlea 60, Carver Arts & Tech 46

Owings Mills 53, Towson 50

Paint Branch 74, Walter Johnson 41

Patterson Mill 74, Bohemia Manor 49

Seneca Valley 66, Albert Einstein 59

Sherwood 50, Winston Churchill 42

South Hagerstown 82, Boonsboro 59

Springbrook 82, Bethesda 72

St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 76, Tome 24

Thomas Johnson 53, Westminster 36

Tuscarora 50, Quince Orchard 49

Wheaton 54, Northwood 53

Woodlawn 59, Gerstell Academy 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Baltimore Chesapeake 67, Patapsco 26

Benjamin Franklin High School 30, Green Street Academy 10

Bladensburg 49, Central 39

Boonsboro 37, South Hagerstown 17

Broadneck 42, Arundel 36

Calvert 49, McDonough 36

Carver Arts & Tech 48, Overlea 14

Catonsville 65, New Town 36

Centennial 55, Atholton 29

City College 58, National Academy Foundation 10

Clarksburg 43, Damascus 37

Francis Scott Key 46, Brunswick 36

Gaithersburg 50, Rockville 15

Gerstell Academy 37, Woodlawn 8

Glenelg 50, Marriotts Ridge 20

Grace Christian Academy 51, Calverton 22

Hereford 43, Fallston 18

Heritage Academy 65, Grace Academy 19

Holy Child 55, Caravel Academy, Del. 47

Howard 75, Bel Air 26

Kenwood 30, Parkville 29

La Plata 63, Patuxent 31

Linganore 65, Walkersville 44

Liverpool, N.Y. 56, Gwynn Park 43

Long Reach 77, Mt. Hebron 36

Manchester Valley 60, Harford Tech 23

Maryland School for the Deaf 47, Mississippi School for the Deaf, Miss. 44

Meade 62, Northeast – AA 43

Oakdale 39, Williamsport 29

Old Mill 73, Glen Burnie 21

Pasadena Chesapeake 77, North County 49

Poolesville 77, Wootton 43

Potomac 41, Hyattsville Northwestern 36

Rising Sun 49, West Nottingham 7

River Hill 61, Wilde Lake 16

Seneca Valley 52, Albert Einstein 30

Severna Park 43, Harwood Southern 32

South Carroll 59, Catoctin 49

South River 56, Annapolis 16

Suitland 72, Crossland 32

Towson 66, Owings Mills 18

Tuscarora 54, Western STES 32

Urbana 27, Middletown 20

Walter Johnson 68, Paint Branch 50

Westlake 78, Huntingtown 29

Westminster 60, Thomas Johnson 35

She Got Game Classic

Gulf Coast, Fla. 48, Henry Wise 36

Herndon, Va. 71, Eleanor Roosevelt 66, 2OT

Kings Christian, Ontario 60, Riverdale Baptist 28

McDonogh School 53, North Point 37

National Christian Academy 49, Miami Ferguson, Fla. 41

Northwest Guilford, N.C. 58, Rock Creek Christian Academy 47

Parkdale 41, Boyertown, Pa. 31

Pallotti 51, Colonial Forge, Va. 37

St. Frances 61, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 20

