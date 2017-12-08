Atholton 69, Centennial 62
Brunswick 72, Francis Scott Key 60
City College 49, National Academy Foundation 43
Clarksburg 81, Damascus 58
Dundalk 71, Edgewood 46
Fallston 53, Havre de Grace 42
Frederick 72, Liberty 67
Glenelg 73, Marriotts Ridge 68
Good Counsel 83, Hubie Blake 53
Hammond 63, Oakland Mills 53
Harford Tech 69, Manchester Valley 67
Hedgesville, W.Va. 60, Silver Oak Academy 33
Hereford 56, North Harford 38
Huntingtown 54, Westlake 47
Joppatowne 66, Concordia Prep 42
Kenwood 60, Parkville 51
La Plata 67, Patuxent 39
Linganore 43, Walkersville 39
Long Reach 70, Mt. Hebron 58
Maryland School for the Deaf 73, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, Fla. 56
North County 75, Pasadena Chesapeake 46
Northwest – Mtg 59, Watkins Mill 52
Oakdale 77, Williamsport 40
Old Mill 69, Glen Burnie 65
Overlea 60, Carver Arts & Tech 46
Owings Mills 53, Towson 50
Paint Branch 74, Walter Johnson 41
Patterson Mill 74, Bohemia Manor 49
Seneca Valley 66, Albert Einstein 59
Sherwood 50, Winston Churchill 42
South Hagerstown 82, Boonsboro 59
Springbrook 82, Bethesda 72
St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 76, Tome 24
Thomas Johnson 53, Westminster 36
Tuscarora 50, Quince Orchard 49
Wheaton 54, Northwood 53
Woodlawn 59, Gerstell Academy 54
Baltimore Chesapeake 67, Patapsco 26
Benjamin Franklin High School 30, Green Street Academy 10
Bladensburg 49, Central 39
Boonsboro 37, South Hagerstown 17
Broadneck 42, Arundel 36
Calvert 49, McDonough 36
Carver Arts & Tech 48, Overlea 14
Catonsville 65, New Town 36
Centennial 55, Atholton 29
City College 58, National Academy Foundation 10
Clarksburg 43, Damascus 37
Francis Scott Key 46, Brunswick 36
Gaithersburg 50, Rockville 15
Gerstell Academy 37, Woodlawn 8
Glenelg 50, Marriotts Ridge 20
Grace Christian Academy 51, Calverton 22
Hereford 43, Fallston 18
Heritage Academy 65, Grace Academy 19
Holy Child 55, Caravel Academy, Del. 47
Howard 75, Bel Air 26
Kenwood 30, Parkville 29
La Plata 63, Patuxent 31
Linganore 65, Walkersville 44
Liverpool, N.Y. 56, Gwynn Park 43
Long Reach 77, Mt. Hebron 36
Manchester Valley 60, Harford Tech 23
Maryland School for the Deaf 47, Mississippi School for the Deaf, Miss. 44
Meade 62, Northeast – AA 43
Oakdale 39, Williamsport 29
Old Mill 73, Glen Burnie 21
Pasadena Chesapeake 77, North County 49
Poolesville 77, Wootton 43
Potomac 41, Hyattsville Northwestern 36
Rising Sun 49, West Nottingham 7
River Hill 61, Wilde Lake 16
Seneca Valley 52, Albert Einstein 30
Severna Park 43, Harwood Southern 32
South Carroll 59, Catoctin 49
South River 56, Annapolis 16
Suitland 72, Crossland 32
Towson 66, Owings Mills 18
Tuscarora 54, Western STES 32
Urbana 27, Middletown 20
Walter Johnson 68, Paint Branch 50
Westlake 78, Huntingtown 29
Westminster 60, Thomas Johnson 35
Gulf Coast, Fla. 48, Henry Wise 36
Herndon, Va. 71, Eleanor Roosevelt 66, 2OT
Kings Christian, Ontario 60, Riverdale Baptist 28
McDonogh School 53, North Point 37
National Christian Academy 49, Miami Ferguson, Fla. 41
Northwest Guilford, N.C. 58, Rock Creek Christian Academy 47
Parkdale 41, Boyertown, Pa. 31
Pallotti 51, Colonial Forge, Va. 37
St. Frances 61, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 20
