The Latest: Video shows Utah suspect strolling before arrest

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on a man accused in the fatal shooting of a Utah student and killing of a Colorado man (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Surveillance video shows an ex-con suspected of killing a University of Utah student casually walking through a downtown Salt Lake City library before being cornered by library security in a bathroom and arrested.

Video released Thursday by the Salt Lake City Public Library shows 24-year-old Austin Boutain strolling through the building Tuesday afternoon in a white T-shirt, black beanie and jeans Tuesday afternoon, about 15 hours after police believe he killed 23-year-old student ChenWei Guo.

A hallway camera captures Boutain entering a bathroom. Several security guards follow minutes later, having been alerted by a librarian, and emerge with the ex-convict in handcuffs. Other footage shows Boutain sitting handcuffed in a holding room before police arrive and walk him out of the building.

Police believe Boutain killed a man in Colorado, stole his guns and a truck and headed to Utah, where he killed Guo.

___

1:15 p.m.

Colorado police plan to seek murder charges against an ex-convict suspected of killing a man, stealing guns from his trailer, then heading to Utah and fatally shooting a student during an attempted carjacking.

Golden, Colorado, police on Wednesday named Austin Boutain and his wife Kathleen Boutain as suspects in the death of 63-year-old Mitchell Ingle. Ingle’s body was found in his trailer in Colorado on Tuesday.

Police believe the Boutains met Ingle a few days before in a chance encounter.

Authorities believe that after Ingle’s killing, the couple drove to Utah, where Austin Boutain killed 23-year-old student ChenWei Guo in a canyon.

Utah police say Austin Boutain tried to drag Guo’s female friend into a canyon and fired shots at her when she fled. She escaped gunfire and called police.

