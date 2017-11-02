201.5
Home » Latest News » Education News » The Latest: Video shows…

The Latest: Video shows Utah suspect strolling before arrest

By The Associated Press November 2, 2017 5:43 pm 11/02/2017 05:43pm
Share
Austin Boutain, a suspect in Monday night's fatal shooting of University of Utah student ChenWei Guo, is led out of the University of Utah Department of Public Safety in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Boutain surrendered to police in Salt Lake City on Tuesday after a manhunt in the foothills near the University of Utah campus. Golden police say he's a person of interest in 63-year-old Mitchell Bradford Ingle's death. (Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on a man accused in the fatal shooting of a Utah student and killing of a Colorado man (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Surveillance video shows an ex-con suspected of killing a University of Utah student casually walking through a downtown Salt Lake City library before being cornered by library security in a bathroom and arrested.

Video released Thursday by the Salt Lake City Public Library shows 24-year-old Austin Boutain strolling through the building Tuesday afternoon in a white T-shirt, black beanie and jeans Tuesday afternoon, about 15 hours after police believe he killed 23-year-old student ChenWei Guo.

A hallway camera captures Boutain entering a bathroom. Several security guards follow minutes later, having been alerted by a librarian, and emerge with the ex-convict in handcuffs. Other footage shows Boutain sitting handcuffed in a holding room before police arrive and walk him out of the building.

Police believe Boutain killed a man in Colorado, stole his guns and a truck and headed to Utah, where he killed Guo.

___

1:15 p.m.

Colorado police plan to seek murder charges against an ex-convict suspected of killing a man, stealing guns from his trailer, then heading to Utah and fatally shooting a student during an attempted carjacking.

Golden, Colorado, police on Wednesday named Austin Boutain and his wife Kathleen Boutain as suspects in the death of 63-year-old Mitchell Ingle. Ingle’s body was found in his trailer in Colorado on Tuesday.

Police believe the Boutains met Ingle a few days before in a chance encounter.

Authorities believe that after Ingle’s killing, the couple drove to Utah, where Austin Boutain killed 23-year-old student ChenWei Guo in a canyon.

Utah police say Austin Boutain tried to drag Guo’s female friend into a canyon and fired shots at her when she fled. She escaped gunfire and called police.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest