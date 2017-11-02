201.5
Labor fights Democrat in race with record-breaking spending

By The Associated Press November 2, 2017 1:10 pm 11/02/2017 01:10pm
FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2016, file photo, New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, right, addresses a gathering at the Statehouse in Trenton, N.J. New Jersey campaign spending is breaking records in 2017 thanks to a feud between Sweeney and the state's largest teacher's union, which has put millions of dollars behind former Woodstown Councilman Fran Grenier, a Donald Trump-supporting Republican. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Campaign spending is breaking records in New Jersey this year. But it’s not in the race to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

A feud between the powerful Democratic Senate president and the state’s largest teachers union that put millions of dollars behind a Donald Trump-supporting Republican is one of the most closely watched legislative races happening Tuesday.

The state Election Law Enforcement Commission says southern New Jersey’s 3rd Legislative District race between Democratic incumbent state Sen. Steve Sweeney and Republican former Woodstown Councilman Fran Grenier already has seen more than $10 million in spending.

Grenier has the backing of the state’s biggest teachers union, New Jersey Education Association. The group has poured about $4 million into a political action committee aiming to take Sweeney out.

