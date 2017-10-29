201.5
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak to speak at Ohio college

By The Associated Press October 29, 2017 11:20 am 10/29/2017 11:20am
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is speaking at a southwest Ohio university this week.

Wozniak is scheduled to speak at Miami University at 7 p.m. Monday as part of the 2017 Anderson Distinguished Lecture Series. The event is open to the public.

Wozniak helped create Apple’s first two personal computer models. His work with the late Steve Jobs launched Apple on its way to becoming one of the most influential technology companies in the world.

Wozniak is working on the launch of an online technology education platform called Woz U. Wozniak says he hopes to include software engineering, information technology and cybersecurity courses in the program.

