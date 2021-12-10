WTOP’s Live Local campaign highlights local charities making an impact

WTOP’s Live Local campaign is your local charity marketplace for amazing organizations making a difference in Maryland, DC and Virginia.…
WTOP’s Live Local campaign is your local charity marketplace for amazing organizations making a difference in Maryland, DC and Virginia. Your donations help give back to these trusted local charity partners whose work supports and empowers the diverse community in which we live. Each donation made helps make a difference in the lives of our neighbors and yours. Many of our amazing local charity partners banded together to support individuals, businesses and organizations that are community staples in our region, hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and have continued their amazing work to this day. Learn more about just some of these amazing organizations below. To check out our full list of charities or make a donation,
Homestretch
“It is such a privilege to be able to provide supportive housing and comprehensive services to homeless families with children from across the metro DC region. We not only provide safe housing but also the opportunity to acquire skills and education, liquidate debt and repair credit, restore health, resolve legal issues, and enter lucrative careers. Our objective is to be a place where homeless parents and children can overcome the crises that led to their homelessness and take the steps necessary to achieve lasting economic self-sufficiency. We are delighted to have the support of WTOP and their faithful listeners, especially during this critical season.”
– Christopher Fay, Executive Director of Homestretch
For more information about Homestretch, visit:
https://www.homestretchva.org/
Photo Credit: Homestretch
Insight Memory Care Center
“Insight helps people to live at their best though engagement and connection – and in doing so brings hope for a brighter future to its participants.”
~ Brigid Reynolds, RN, MSN, NP, Georgetown University Memory Disorders Program
“I feel completely supported as we move along our journey. Insight has been an invaluable resource to me as a caregiver, and to my loved one as a participant. We have appreciated the SHARE Program, virtual Reconnections, and the Day Center. I have benefited from the support groups, and classes. Staff are always available, friendly, supportive, and professional.
Insight goes well beyond being just an adult day center. Insight offers comprehensive services that cover all aspects of living with Parkinson’s and dementia, including educational and emotional support for the caregiver. We are so glad to have found Insight!”
~ Insight family care partner
For more information about Insight Memory Care Center, visit:
https://www.insightmcc.org/
Photo Credit: Insight Memory Care Center
New Day Maryland, Inc.
The New Day family of volunteers’ partners with individuals for whom traditional programming has failed to meet crucial needs. Our friends have become vulnerable and can even be experiencing homelessness due to a variety of circumstances, such as addiction, mental health concerns, job loss, broken families, developmental disabilities, medical problems, and relational poverty. We foster permanent, Christ-centered relationships in order to facilitate positive change. Our programs are set up to support those needs
For more information about New Day Maryland, visit:
https://www.newdaylaurel.org/
Photo Credit: New Day Maryland, Inc
Arts on the Horizon
“Arts on the Horizon is a non-profit theatre company whose performances and education programs are specifically designed for an audience of children ages 0 to 6 years old. We provide early arts education programming for young people in the DC metro area that focuses on social emotional learning, with an emphasis on cooperation; showing understanding and empathy for others; strengthening problem solving skills and self-esteem.”
For more information about Arts on the Horizon, visit:
https://www.artsonthehorizon.org/
Photo Credit: Arts on the Horizon
Volunteer Fairfax
“VF has been a constant in the community for 47 years, here to serve nonprofits and their clients in need. We work with over 650 nonprofits and agencies in Northern Virginia, offering residents the flexibility to serve in ways that suit their lifestyles, skills, and passions. Pre-pandemic, we engaged close to 14,000 volunteers yearly serving over 41,000 hours annually, performing a wide array of activities ranging from supporting the agencies that feed, clothe, and house those who are living in poverty, to assisting during emergencies like COVID-19.”
“Since March 2020, VF has been at the forefront to help our most vulnerable neighbors. VF is the Fairfax County Government’s lead volunteer and donations management agency in times of crisis. Over the last year, our accomplishments included helping to collect 60.6 tons of food for local food banks, collecting, sorting, and boxing 53,146 homemade cloth masks for distribution to nonprofit clients, and logistical support for vaccine clinics in underserved neighborhoods. We look forward to being part of the recovery and rebuilding of the community as we emerge from this challenging time.”
Marianne Alicona, Director of Development, Volunteer Fairfax
For more information about Volunteer Fairfax, visit: https://www.volunteerfairfax.org/
Photo Credit: Volunteer Faiirfax