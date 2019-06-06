Find the right ceiling fan for your home

As you head into summer, you have a secret weapon against the heat: your ceiling fan. Staying comfortable in the hottest months is doable with a good ceiling fan so, if you think yours is not doing the job, there are affordable, stylish options that can bring the look and temperature you want into your home. So, how do you choose a ceiling fan?

Kichler – Gentry Fan Shop Here

This content is sponsored by Dulles Electric

As you head into summer, you have a secret weapon against the heat: your ceiling fan.

Staying comfortable in the hottest months is doable with a good ceiling fan so, if you think yours is not doing the job, there are affordable, stylish options that can bring the look and temperature you want into your home.

So, how do you choose a ceiling fan? That depends on the size of the room, the amount of air flow you need and what you can afford.

How big is the room?

Small square footage means you need a fan with short blades, and vice versa.

“Every room in the house needs to be treated as their own space,” said Gloria Milotte, a residential lighting design consultant with Dulles Electric Supply in Sterling, Virginia. “In a master bedroom with an eight-foot ceiling, the air is only circulating down, but it’s different with a great room with a two-story ceiling. You need a bigger fan in bigger rooms.”

A room with a tall ceiling needs to have long blades, which circulate more air. Depending on the height of your ceiling, you may need to buy long downrods and make sure the casing around the electrical wiring also supports the fan’s weight.

Choosing the right downrods can be daunting, which is where experienced professionals, such as those at Dulles Electric Supply, offer an advantage over home improvement stores.

“At a big box store, they’re not going to do a run-through about accessories,” Milotte said. “If you’re buying a fan for a room with a high ceiling, we have the kind of knowledge and customer service to know what’s exactly going to come in the box, and what the fan needs for that room.”

How much air needs to move?

A fan will have a CFM unit on the box, which refers to how much the air moves in cubic feet per minute. A 3,000 CFM fan would be more than enough air movement for a small bedroom but wouldn’t be adequate in a large great room.

“Nobody ever comes in asking about air flow, but in the end that’s how you can tell how functional your fan is,” Milotte said.

Milotte said people could also consider using an outdoor fan in an indoor space. Fans are rated for damp and wet spaces, with wet fans constructed to withstand the weather, and damp fans made for outdoor spaces that would be covered, such as screened porches.

“There are outdoor styles that will also look great indoors,” Milotte said. “If it’s in an area that might get moisture buildup, like a room close to a bathroom or next to a screened-in porch, you don’t have to worry that your fan will go bad if moisture gets to it.”

What can you afford?

Many of Dulles Electric Supply’s products come with lifetime warrantees, including Hunter, Casablanca and Minka-Aire fans.

“We’re not offering any of this at a higher price either,” Milotte said. “All our items are competitively priced, and we also offer higher end manufacturers that you don’t find at big box retailers.”

Shopping at Dulles Electric Supply means shopping with certified design consultants who will help you find the best fans for your home.

“We want to help you figure out exactly what your goal is, whether it’s a pin on Pinterest…and get it out of your head and on paper,” Milotte said.

You can check out Dulles Electric Supply’s inventory online or in person and speak to one of their experts to help pick out your next ceiling fan.