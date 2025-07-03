Government contractor charged with driving circles on National Mall

A government contractor is being held in D.C. jail for driving his Jeep near crowds on the National Mall.

A government cybersecurity contractor is being held in jail in Washington, D.C., for driving his Jeep near crowds on the National Mall, in what prosecutors have described as an “absolutely outrageous” crime on June 21.

At a court hearing Monday, prosecutors argued Curtis Lear of Washington, D.C., off-roaded his vehicle onto the grass of the National Mall near hundreds of people, some of whom had to “dodge out of the way.”

A federal prosecutor said Lear drove erratically and in circles, forcing “people to run in every direction in terror.” Photographs submitted in court filings by the Justice Department show the black Jeep kicking up a cloud of dirt and grass as it moved on the pedestrian-only landmark on the night of June 21.

The federal prosecutor said one victim and the victim’s spouse had to leap away “to avoid being struck” by Lear’s car.

Lear did not speak during Monday’s hearing, nor has he entered a plea in the case. He faces multiple federal charges, including destruction of government property.

Photographs submitted in court filings by the Department of Justice of a car driving in circles on the National Mall near crowds.Justice Department

Other photos submitted to court Monday showed the vehicle came in close proximity to the U.S. Capitol and crowds, causing approximately $10,000 in damage to the Mall.

According to court filings, when he was stopped by an officer on foot, Lear rolled down the driver’s side window and stated, “It’s just a joke.”

U.S. Park Police, in a statement to CBS News, said Lear was arrested hours after the incident on the Mall. A police spokesperson said an incorrect arrest date for Lear was mentioned during Monday’s hearing.

Prosecutors said investigators tracked Lear to his home in Washington, in part by tracking the license plate of his Jeep.

In court on Monday, Judge Michael Harvey pressed prosecutors about whether they had determined any further motive for the attack, or any associations between Lear and larger organizations. The Justice Department attorney told Harvey there were none.

The June 21 scare comes amid a series of warnings from homeland security experts about the risk of vehicular attacks in public areas and gatherings. At least 14 people were killed and dozens injured when an attacker drove around barricades and hurtled down Bourbon Street in New Orleans’ French Quarter on New Year’s Day.