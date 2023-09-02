2 women dead, teen injured after shooting in Northwest DC

Two women are dead and a teenage girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Northwest on Friday night, D.C. police say.

Just before midnight, D.C. police responded to sounds of gunshots in the 1300 block of 7th Street, near Mount Vernon Square, according to a social media post from the department.

Two women and a teenage girl were found in a parking lot, all with gunshot wounds.

The women both died at the hospital and the teen is in critical but stable condition, police said.

There is no word on a suspect.

Here’s a map of the area where police said the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP for the latest.

