3 dead after vehicle went into river below Douglass Memorial Bridge

A vehicle drove off the road and into the water beneath the Douglas Memorial Bridge in Southeast D.C. on Thursday night, prompting responders to begin a water search.

Three people are dead after a vehicle went into the Anacostia River beneath the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in Southeast D.C. on Thursday night.

Divers conducted a water search, which initially revealed one dead inside the submerged vehicle. The search later turned up two others dead in the vicinity of the submerged vehicle.

D.C. Fire and EMS said on social media that they are moving ahead with the recover effort.

Update water search beneath S. Capitol St bridge. @DCPoliceDept divers confirmed 1 occupant inside the vehicle. Unable to remove the victim at present. Sadly, this will be a recovery rather than a rescue. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/Ds5G61FuqM — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 21, 2023

Authorities said they received reports of a vehicle crashing into the water around 11 p.m.

D.C. police and firefighters who responded to the scene said they discovered tire tread marks leading into the water near the bridge.

D.C. Fire & EMS said they located the vehicle around 11:45 p.m. They also said harbor division divers, with assistance from D.C. Fireboats, conducted a search of the vehicle.

Update water search under S. Capitol St bridge. A submerged vehicle has been located. @DCPoliceDept Harbor Div. divers with assistance from our Fireboats will enter the water and conduct a search. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/P5BZhpZKmd — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 21, 2023

This is a developing story.