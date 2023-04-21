COMMANDERS SALE: Attorneys seek whistleblower protection from NFL | NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site?
3 dead after vehicle went into river below Douglass Memorial Bridge

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

April 21, 2023, 12:35 AM

Three people are dead after a vehicle went into the Anacostia River beneath the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in Southeast D.C. on Thursday night.

Divers conducted a water search, which initially revealed one dead inside the submerged vehicle. The search later turned up two others dead in the vicinity of the submerged vehicle.

D.C. Fire and EMS said on social media that they are moving ahead with the recover effort.

Authorities said they received reports of a vehicle crashing into the water around 11 p.m.

D.C. police and firefighters who responded to the scene said they discovered tire tread marks leading into the water near the bridge.

D.C. Fire & EMS said they located the vehicle around 11:45 p.m. They also said harbor division divers, with assistance from D.C. Fireboats, conducted a search of the vehicle.

This is a developing story.

