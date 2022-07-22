WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Home » Washington, DC News » Lululemon workers in DC…

Lululemon workers in DC file for a union election

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 10:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Lululemon workers in Washington, D.C., have filed for a union election, joining workers at other major companies aiming to organize amid a wave of labor wins over the past year.

The group of workers, who call themselves the Association of Concerted Educators, are seeking to unionize a store in the Georgetown neighborhood with roughly 30 employees. The company refers to its sales staff as educators.

Among other demands, it is calling for more pay transparency and “equitable pay structures.”

“Our core values of personal responsibility, entrepreneurship, honesty, courage, connection, fun and inclusion led us to this decision,” the group wrote Thursday in a post on its Twitter page.

The election petition, which was made public late Thursday, was filed this week with the National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency that oversees union elections.

The NLRB holds an election if it determines a union has garnered support from at least 30% of workers.

Lululemon said in a prepared statement that the company values the “direct connection” it has with its employees and encourages “open and honest two-way communication, ongoing collaboration, and trust.” A spokesperson said the athletic apparel maker was notified of the petition and would “respect the process, and welcome being in continued conversations with our teams.”

“At lululemon, our culture is built upon creating lasting relationships with one another and putting our people first,” the spokesperson said.

The union campaign at Lululemon comes amid a surge of organizing at major companies across the country. More than 189 U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since late last year. Last month, employees at an Apple store in a Baltimore suburb formed their first U.S. union, about two months after Amazon employees at a warehouse on Staten Island, New York, did the same. Workers at a Trader Joe’s grocery store in western Massachusetts also petitioned to have a their own election in May.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

It’s not just the private sector — agencies are competing with each other for cyber talent

When people come together, the best ideas come, or do they?

VA scraps last EHR go-live date in FY 2022, amid IG accounts of patient harm

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up