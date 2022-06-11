RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest | In midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine
Ex-lawyer gets time-served sentence in lawmaker threats

The Associated Press

June 11, 2022, 9:12 AM

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania lawyer who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Democrats in the U.S. Senate has been sentenced to time served and a $10,000 fine.

Seventy-two-year-old Kenelm Shirk III of Lebanon pleaded guilty in March to a charge of threatening to murder a U.S. official.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Wilson took his age and health into account. Authorities said Shirk had weapons in his car when state police arrested him at a gas station near Shippensburg the day after President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January 2021.

He apologized before sentencing, saying “I am not a terrorist. I have no excuse. I should never have said what I said.”

