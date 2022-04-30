RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine cracks down on ‘traitors’ | Russian advance crawls | Women train to find landmines | Va. breweries band together to help Ukraine
DC Police: Northeast, Southeast shootings injure 4 including minor

April 30, 2022, 8:42 PM

D.C. Police say four people are in the hospital after two separate shootings in North and Southeast.

The first shooting happened at the 4700 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast near Bard High School.  Officers say an injured woman walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound in her right arm.

The other shooting happened right after 6 p.m. at the 3800 block of Jay Street Northeast, near the Minnesota Avenue Metro station. Two men and one juvenile were shot.

All victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. The shooting locations are thirteen minutes away from each other.

Police have listed a similar car and suspects to look out for — three people in a Gold Honda Accord with dark tint — in both shooting investigations. D.C. Police cannot confirm that the shootings are related.

An approximate location is included below:

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

