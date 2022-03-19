RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Tourism groups aim for more diversity, inclusion in planning

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 11:40 AM

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (AP) — Tourism leaders from across the Southeast are expected to gather in an Atlanta suburb this month to explore more ways of incorporating diversity, equity and inclusion into their travel planning. State tourism officials and groups from Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia are among those expected to attend the 2022 Travel Unity Summit Southeast Tuesday through Friday in Brookhaven, Georgia. The aim is to provide welcoming experiences for all visitors. Organizers say it’s one of the first events of its kind and represents growing initiatives in the United States. The summit will focus on ways of helping to incorporate diversity, equity and inclusion into tourism planning efforts.

