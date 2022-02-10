SUPER BOWL LVI: What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » Washington, DC News » DC high schools receive…

DC high schools receive bomb threats for 3rd straight day

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 4:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Public high schools in Washington, D.C., faced a fresh wave of bomb threats Thursday, despite the arrest of a teenager who is accused of making some of the previous threats. No hazardous materials were found.

Five high schools were evacuated and searched Thursday after receiving bomb threats over the phone.

The new wave of threats came a day after seven high schools were evacuated due to identical threats, and several hours after police arrested a juvenile suspect accused of making Wednesday’s bomb threats.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday morning on Twitter that a 16-year-old male had been arrested and “charged with Terroristic Threats in connection to multiple bomb threats yesterday.”

Thursday was the third consecutive day that a bomb threat forced the evacuation of a D.C. high school. On Tuesday, Dunbar High School was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat while Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was visiting the school for an event.

Dunbar was also evacuated following another threat Wednesday, and two other high schools — IDEA Public Charter School and McKinley Tech High School — were evacuated both Wednesday and Thursday.

The fact that the bomb threats continued after the arrest indicates multiple actors, and possibly copycats. Police would not comment on whether the ongoing threats were coordinated in any way, saying only that they continue to investigate the issue in partnership with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

District of Columbia Public Schools spokesman Enrique Gutierrez said the school system “takes these threats very seriously” and was working with authorities to continue the investigation.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up