Fire in Southeast DC injures one, condition remains unknown

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

October 31, 2021, 9:13 PM

A woman was injured in a fire that started in an apartment building in southeast D.C. on Sunday.

DC fire officials say the blaze started on Green Street in Anacostia at around 4 p.m.

The fire was confined to a terrace level apartment in the building as officials confirmed that “a victim,” an unidentified woman, was found inside the apartment during the fire.

The woman was confirmed to have been injured in the fire, but officials were unable to confirm her condition when WTOP reached out

D.C. Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.

 

