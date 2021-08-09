Capitol riot suspect from Va. charged with assaulting relative

A Virginia man charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a relative, prompting federal prosecutors to seek his pretrial detention in the riot case.

Prosecutors are asking a federal judge in Washington, D.C., to keep Joshua Dillon Haynes jailed while he awaits trial on charges that he damaged journalists’ video camera equipment outside the Capitol during the siege. A video later captured Haynes inside the Capitol, the FBI said.

The Roanoke Times reported on Friday that Haynes, 39, of Covington, Virginia, was being held in the Allegheny Regional Jail on charges of malicious wounding, strangulation and multiple misdemeanor charges of assaulting a family member.

Haynes was arrested at his home on the state assault charges on July 27. He was arrested on the federal riot-related charges on July 1 but released on certain conditions, including that he not violate any federal, state or local laws.

“The defendant should be detained pending trial because he has committed serious violation of his release conditions that place the public at risk,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing. A lawyer for Haynes responded to the government’s request in a court filing that said he “will reserve all rights to file a bond review motion at a future dates if circumstances change.”

U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey said in a docket entry on Friday that the court will hold a hearing on prosecutors’ request to revoke Haynes’ pretrial release.

