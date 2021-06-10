CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. state of emergency to end | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000 | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Man pleads guilty to lying after threats to congressman

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 5:18 PM

BALTIMORE — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to lying to U.S. Capitol Police about death threats sent to a congressman.

The Washington Post reports that Sidhartha Mathur pleaded guilty Thursday to making false statements to federal agents investigating the threats.

According to Mathur’s guilty plea, in December he sent a threatening message through the website and included a former classmate’s contact information, then left a voicemail at the congressman’s office with similar threats.

According to his plea, Mathur told U.S. Capitol Police agents he called the Maryland lawmaker out of anger, but falsely denied writing the threatening message.

Mathur faces a maximum prison term of five years at sentencing on Sept. 9.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

