Bill opening up Delaware police internal records clears committee

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Senate committee has voted to advance a bill making police disciplinary records in Delaware accessible to the public.

The bill would also mandate that the records be disclosed in civil and criminal court proceedings.

The legislation also authorizes local government that operate law-enforcement agencies to establish community review boards with the authority to hear and decide police disciplinary matters.

The committee voted Wednesday to release the bill for consideration by the full Senate after a public hearing lasting almost two hours.

The bill’s chief sponsor indicated that it likely will be amended in an effort to address concerns expressed by law enforcement officials.

