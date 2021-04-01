CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » Harris to move into…

Harris to move into official VP residence next week

The Associated Press

April 1, 2021, 6:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — After more than two months of living in temporary housing, Vice President Kamala Harris will soon be able to unpack and unwind at her official residence on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory.

Symone Sanders, senior adviser and chief spokesperson for the vice president, tweeted Thursday that Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will move into the official vice presidential residence on Massachusetts Avenue in northwest Washington next week — after some repairs are completed. Sanders did not provide a date.

The repairs included maintenance on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, replacing chimney liners and refurbishing some of the hardwood floors in the 19th century Victorian house, Sanders said.

Officials had said it would be easier to do the work while the house was unoccupied after former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife moved out.

Harris and Emhoff have spent the months since her inauguration on Jan. 20 living temporarily at Blair House, the president’s official guest residence on Pennsylvania Avenue, across from the White House.

Harris, a former U.S. senator from California, and her husband, were flying home to Los Angeles on Thursday with plans to remain there through Easter.

The vice president has public events Monday in Oakland, California, and Tuesday in Chicago before her scheduled return to Washington later Tuesday evening.

District of Columbia police recently arrested a man near the vice president’s official residence on a weapons charge.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up