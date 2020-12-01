1 injured in Southeast DC house fire

D.C. firefighters responded to the 2400 block of Shannon Place Southeast for a house fire Monday afternoon.

A fire broke out at a two-story house Monday afternoon in Southeast D.C.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Fire crews arrived in the 2400 block of Shannon Place Southeast. The second floor was in flames. Crews immediately entered the house and rescued one man.

He has life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Fire officials said, according to the owner, the house was supposed to be unoccupied.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.