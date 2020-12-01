1 injured in Southeast DC house fire

A fire broke out at a two-story house Monday afternoon in Southeast D.C.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. Fire crews arrived in the 2400 block of Shannon Place Southeast. The second floor was in flames. Crews immediately entered the house and rescued one man.
He has life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.
Fire officials said, according to the owner, the house was supposed to be unoccupied.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Update Working Fire 2400 block Shannon Pl. SE. #DCsBravest have fire under control. Owner arrived to indicate house was not supposed to be occupied, but a victim was located inside & transported very critical life threatening injuries. Investigators on scene. pic.twitter.com/3vXVybjDti
— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 7, 2020