Crowd flocks to Supreme Court for impromptu vigil honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday night spurred many D.C. area residents to gather outside of the nation’s highest court to remember the titanic figure.

What started with a small crowd following the announcement of her death shortly after 7:30 p.m. grew to a few hundred to honor Ginsburg, 87, whose staunch advocacy for women’s rights as a lawyer and a judge helped her become a pop culture folk hero later in life.

#NOW: People are gathering outside the Supreme Court on news of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, with the flag here already down to half-mast and a growing collection of candles and flowers laid out on the steps in memory of the late justice. pic.twitter.com/03ln8s7cub — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) September 19, 2020

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez reported that the vigil began quietly, with a few people leaving flowers on the steps. Some attendees, according to Alvarez, were crying as well.

“Certain things are beyond ideology, beyond politics,” Kenneth Crawford told CBS News outside of the Supreme Court.

“She was a legend well beyond her time on the court, and especially in the later years, she showed such personal courage and grit and resolve in sacrificing her health and her twilight years for her country.”

A recent Georgetown graduate, Crawford told CBS News that he saw Ginsburg as family.

Alvarez reported that candles began being lit and the crowd, which had swelled into the hundreds, began clapping for Ginsburg.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an icon for women,” Carol Wayman told CBS News. “My success, my family, my wife, I wouldn’t have that without Justice Ginsburg and what she contributed.”

“She was brilliant, she was human, she was compassionate and brave,” Elizabeth Carswell, Wayman’s wife, told CBS News. “A model for all of us who struggle. She fought so hard and just felt like we had to come here and say thank you.”

Renditions of “Amazing Grace” and John Lennon’s “Imagine” were also sung by those gathering at the court.

