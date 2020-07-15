CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What about Va. high school athletics this fall? | DC to extend emergency order | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va.
Man injured while torching police car outside Supreme Court

The Associated Press

July 15, 2020, 3:30 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A young man set a police car on fire outside the Supreme Court Wednesday, suffering serious burns in the process.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said an individual appeared to pour a flammable liquid on a white four-door sedan belonging to the Supreme Court Police, parked on Maryland Avenue next to the court building, and then set the vehicle ablaze. An adjacent vehicle was also damaged.

The man, who has not been identified, suffered serious burns himself and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Arberg said.

Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department referred all questions to the Supreme Court Police, one of several overlapping law enforcement agencies in the District of Columbia.

