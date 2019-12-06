Lack of valid signatures stops Jack Evans recall

Officials on Thursday found that activists fell about 1,000 signatures short of what would be required to force a recall election for Jack Evans' seat, according to The Washington Post.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Election officials in D.C., have stopped an effort to recall a councilman already struggling to hold onto his seat amid allegations of ethics violations.

Officials on Thursday found that activists fell about 1,000 signatures short of what would be required to force a recall election for Jack Evans’ seat, according to The Washington Post. The announcement comes after Evans’ lawyers challenged the validity of about 2,000 of the roughly 5,600 collected by activists over the past six months.

The activist who led the recall effort, Adam Eidinger, disagreed with elections officials. He plans to review their conclusion, he said. He can appeal the decision to D.C. Superior Court, but it’s unclear if that will happen considering the rest of the D.C. Council has already voted in favor of expelling Evans, the newspaper noted.

He declined the newspaper’s request to comment on the expulsion vote.

A council-backed investigation recently found that Evans used his office to benefit private clients whose hefty payments he failed to disclose or recognize as conflicts of interest. Similar allegations are under federal investigation and have already cost him leadership roles, including that as the chair of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board. Evans, the longest-serving city lawmaker, maintains his innocence and has denied any wrongdoing. He hasn’t been charged with any crime.

