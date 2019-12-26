Home » Washington, DC News » DC man charged in…

DC man charged in fatal beating of grandfather

The Associated Press

December 26, 2019, 3:30 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington, D.C., man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his grandfather, who was found beaten and bleeding on a bathroom floor last year.

Daymond Hendrick, 32, was arrested last week, The Washington Post reported. Louis Lorimer, 68, was found wounded in October 2018 and hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury, according to a D.C. police statement.

He died in February from injuries sustained in the attack, the statement says. An autopsy ruled his cause of death to be complications from closed head trauma.

Court documents say Hendrick told authorities he assaulted his grandfather after he refused to provide him with cigarettes and alcohol.

It’s unclear if Hendrick has a lawyer.

