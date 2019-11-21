Home » Washington, DC News » US-born Bei Bei settles…

US-born Bei Bei settles into new home at Chinese panda base

The Associated Press

November 21, 2019, 10:39 PM

Giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat of the Smithsonian National Zoological Park before heading back to China, Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Michael A. McCoy)
Giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat of the Smithsonian National Zoological Park before heading back to China, Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Michael A. McCoy)
Giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat of the Smithsonian National Zoological Park before heading back to China, Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Michael A. McCoy)
Giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat of the Smithsonian National Zoological Park before heading back to China, Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Michael A. McCoy)
Giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat of the Smithsonian National Zoological Park before heading back to China, Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Michael A. McCoy)
Giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat of the Smithsonian National Zoological Park before heading back to China, Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Michael A. McCoy)
Giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat of the Smithsonian National Zoological Park before heading back to China, Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Michael A. McCoy)
Giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat of the Smithsonian National Zoological Park before heading back to China, Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Michael A. McCoy)
Giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat of the Smithsonian National Zoological Park before heading back to China, Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Michael A. McCoy)
Giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat of the Smithsonian National Zoological Park before heading back to China, Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Michael A. McCoy)
(1/5)
Giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat of the Smithsonian National Zoological Park before heading back to China, Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Michael A. McCoy)
Giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat of the Smithsonian National Zoological Park before heading back to China, Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Michael A. McCoy)
Giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat of the Smithsonian National Zoological Park before heading back to China, Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Michael A. McCoy)
Giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat of the Smithsonian National Zoological Park before heading back to China, Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Michael A. McCoy)
Giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat of the Smithsonian National Zoological Park before heading back to China, Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Michael A. McCoy)

BEIJING (AP) — After an intercontinental flight on the “Panda Express,” a furry American darling arrived early Thursday in his new Chinese home.

Giant panda Bei Bei was a beloved figure at the National Zoo in Washington, where he was born and spent the first four years of his life. By agreement with the Chinese government, the zoo had to return Bei Bei to China this year.

He is now settling into the Ya’an Bifengxia Base of the Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center in southwest Sichuan province. Bei Bei will be quarantined for one month while he adjusts to the time difference, learns to eat local foods and picks up Sichuanese dialect, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Bei Bei was conceived through artificial insemination and born to the National Zoo’s Mei Xiang and Tian Tian in 2015. His name, which means “treasure” in Chinese, was jointly selected by then-first lady Michelle Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s wife, Peng Liyuan. Bei Bei quickly became a favorite on the zoo’s Panda Cam, and fans bid a bittersweet farewell to the cub online with the hashtag #byebyebeibei.

With his handler, a veterinarian and 23 kilograms (66 pounds) of bamboo in tow, Bei Bei flew on a private jet provided by the shipping company FedEx and with a panda painted on its fuselage.

The giant panda offers a bright spot during a dark period in U.S.-China relations, as the two countries have been embroiled in a long trade dispute.

Once Bei Bei reaches sexual maturity at age 6, he will enter China’s captive breeding program, which is credited with bringing giant pandas back from the brink of extinction. They live mainly in Sichuan’s bamboo-covered mountains and are threatened by habitat loss.

Bei Bei appeared to be adapting well to his new environment, eating 6 kilograms (13 pounds) of bamboo for breakfast Thursday, CCTV said.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

<p>Bei Bei was born at the National Zoo on Aug. 22, 2015, via artificial insemination. His parents, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, continue to live at the zoo.</p>
Giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat of the Smithsonian National Zoological Park before heading back to China, Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Michael A. McCoy)
<p>Bei Bei&#8217;s name, which translates as “treasure” or “precious” in Mandarin, was jointly selected by former first lady Michelle Obama and Peng Liyuan, the first lady of the People&#8217;s Republic of China.</p>
Bei Bei is headed to China on Tuesday. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)
<p>“Our team has cared for him, learned from him and, along with millions, loved watching him grow,” Monfort told The Associated Press. “We&#8217;re sad he&#8217;s leaving, but excited for the contributions he will make to the global giant panda population.”</p>
Smithsonian National Zoo and FedEx employees escort giant panda Bei Bei onto a FedEx truck as the panda departs the Smithsonian National Zoological Park to travel to China, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (AP/Michael A. McCoy)
<p>There are an estimated 1,800 giant pandas in the wild, all of them in southwestern China.</p>
Giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat of the Smithsonian National Zoological Park before heading back to China, Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Michael A. McCoy)
The National Zoo shared this image of Bei Bei eating a fruitsicle inside his shipping crate before leaving for China. (Courtesy the National Zoo)
The National Zoo also shared this photo of curator Michael Brown-Palsgrove and assistant curator Laurie Thompson with Bei Bei. (Courtesy National Zoo)
Giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat of the Smithsonian National Zoological Park before heading back to China, Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Michael A. McCoy)
Smithsonian National Zoo employees carry bamboo to a FedEx transport truck as giant panda Bei Bei departs the Smithsonian National Zoological Park Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Michael A. McCoy)
Giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat of the Smithsonian National Zoological Park before heading back to China, Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Michael A. McCoy)
Giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat of the Smithsonian National Zoological Park before heading back to China, Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Michael A. McCoy)
The beloved panda, seen here on Monday, Nov. 19, 2019. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)
Bei Bei chowing down before his departure. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)
Preboarding for BeiBei at Dulles International Airport. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)
Fed Ex Fleet Captain has piloted 5 “Panda Express” flights, including Bao Bao. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)
The Panda Express readies for takeoff. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)
(1/19)
<p>Bei Bei was born at the National Zoo on Aug. 22, 2015, via artificial insemination. His parents, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, continue to live at the zoo.</p>
<p>Bei Bei&#8217;s name, which translates as “treasure” or “precious” in Mandarin, was jointly selected by former first lady Michelle Obama and Peng Liyuan, the first lady of the People&#8217;s Republic of China.</p>
<p>“Our team has cared for him, learned from him and, along with millions, loved watching him grow,” Monfort told The Associated Press. “We&#8217;re sad he&#8217;s leaving, but excited for the contributions he will make to the global giant panda population.”</p>
<p>There are an estimated 1,800 giant pandas in the wild, all of them in southwestern China.</p>

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Animals & Pets Asia News Lifestyle News Local News Washington, DC News World News
Bei Bei china

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up