The Latest: Long line of speakers praise US Rep. Cummings

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Latest on services to honor the life of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

Multiple speakers are honoring the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings in a tribute ceremony at a university in Baltimore.

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland told the hundreds of people gathered at Morgan State University on Wednesday that “America has lost the champion for social justice.”

Cummings died Thursday of complications from longstanding health issues. Nearly 30 people are scheduled to speak during the evening service. They are sharing memories of when Cummings responded to attacks from President Donald Trump and when he marched in the streets of Baltimore in 2015 after civil unrest broke out following the death of a young black man in police custody.

Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones says Cummings was Baltimore’s “consoler in chief” after Freddie Gray’s death and helped reunite the city.

__

6 p.m.

Fraternal organizations are honoring the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings in a ceremony at a historically black college in Baltimore.

Dozens of members of the Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Maryland – Free and Accepted Masons gathered in prayer Wednesday at a concert hall at Morgan State University following a 7-hour public viewing attended by constituents, friends and others.

Cummings was called a “friend and companion to many” who was always willing to lend a helping hand to others.

The congressman’s widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, closed his casket before the fraternal organizations began paying their respects. She is expected to speak at a tribute ceremony later Wednesday.

The Maryland congressman and civil rights champion died Thursday of complications from longstanding health issues.

___

1 a.m.

Constituents, friends and other mourners are set to gather at a historically black college in Baltimore to honor the life of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings in the first of a series of planned services.

The Maryland congressman and civil rights champion died Thursday of complications from longstanding health issues.

Cummings will lie in repose Wednesday at Morgan State University. A tribute service will follow the public viewing. It will include remarks from his wife, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes and Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young.

The university is in the congressional district Cummings represented since 1996. He also served on the school’s Board of Regents for 19 years.

A sharecropper’s son, Cummings led one of the U.S. House committees leading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

