Md. man charged with child sex abuse after Yellow Line train groping

A Laurel, Maryland, man was charged with child sexual abuse Wednesday after he allegedly groped a minor on a Yellow Line train.

Rajkumar Chandrakant Patel, 55, was arrested and charged with second-degree child sex abuse, Metro Transit Police said.

The victim, whom police described as a juvenile male, reported the suspect before 6 p.m. He said that Patel had sat next to him and groped him on the train as it traveled between the Pentagon and L’Enfant Plaza stations, according to transit police.

The victim reported the incident to transit officers on the platform after the train arrived at L’Enfant Plaza. Transit police said the officers then got on the train with the victim, and the victim positively identified Patel.

Patel made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 6.

