Home » Washington, DC News » Judge denies injunction against…

Judge denies injunction against DC sports betting contract

The Associated Press

October 23, 2019, 3:39 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge has denied an injunction request that would’ve blocked the District of Columbia from moving forward on its $215 million no-bid sports gambling contract.

News outlets report Judge John Campbell denied the request Friday, stating the D.C. Council didn’t act illegally in issuing the single-source contract to Intralot.

Sports-betting technology developer Dylan Carragher filed an injunction last month claiming the contract violated the procurement laws.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says through a spokesperson that his office is pleased with the decision.

Carragher’s attorney, Donald Temple says he plans to appeal. Carragher also filed a lawsuit against the District claiming the contract illegally bars him and other vendors from participating in the “potentially lucrative enterprise.”

The lawsuit is pending.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Life & Style Living News Local News Sports Washington, DC News Washington, DC Sports
injuction sports betting

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up