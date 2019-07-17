First look at D.C.’s proposed new Banneker Academic High School

The District’s early plans for a new Banneker Academic High School will have their first review by the federal Commission on Fine Arts on Thursday. The D.C. Council in late May voted, after weeks of wrangling, to move Banneker from its existing home on the 800 block of Euclid Street NW to the site of the long-shuttered Shaw Junior High School. The council also voted to set aside the existing Banneker campus for a new Shaw middle school. On June 28, the Bowser administration submitted to the council a $16.2 million contract with MCN Build Inc. for design-build services related to the new high school at the corner of Rhode Island Avenue and Ninth Street NW. Perkins Eastman is the architect on what Bowser described in a related memo as a "21st century learning environment to accommodate an increased enrollment of approximately 800 students within the next decade." The project must achieve substantial completion no later than July 16, 2021, Bowser wrote, under a budget of $114.95 million.…

