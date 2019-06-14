202
Top DC economic official to leave office for Amazon job

By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 5:16 am 06/14/2019 05:16am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top economic official for the city of Washington, D.C., is leaving his post to join Amazon.

The Washington Post reports Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s office announced the impending departure of Brian Kenner on Thursday. Kenner is the deputy mayor for planning and economic development and has been a part of the mayor’s cabinet since she took office in 2015.

He’s set to leave his District role next month. The mayor will then appoint someone to the role on an interim basis.

Kenner previously worked to incentivize Amazon to build its second headquarters in the District. The online behemoth instead chose Arlington County, Virginia.

Kenner told The Washington Business Journal that Amazon approached him about a month ago. He says he’ll work in the company’s District-based policy shop.

