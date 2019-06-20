202
Police: Gay couple attacked by people using homophobic slur

By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 10:01 am 06/20/2019 10:01am
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington, D.C., man says he and his boyfriend were attacked by a group of more than 10 people, some of whom used homophobic slurs.

Karl Craven tells The Washington Post that he and Braden Brecht had just left a city bar Sunday morning when he heard several men call them a homophobic slur. Craven says he remembers his boyfriend yelling back, asking the men what they said. He says about 12 men then started attacking Brecht.

Brecht was left with a split lip and chipped front tooth. Craven was hit in the head and bruised. They were also robbed. A police report says part of the “suspected hate crime” was recorded on a witness’ cellphone. Police say a 15-year-old and 16-year-old are charged with robbery in the attack.

