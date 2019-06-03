202
DC man held on DUI charges in fatal Vegas sports car crash

By The Associated Press June 3, 2019 7:12 pm 06/03/2019 07:12pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a man killed when his parked vehicle was struck by a high-performance sports car driven by a Washington, D.C., resident now facing felony reckless and drunken driving charges.

The Clark County coroner says 39-year-old Joshua David Badell died of multiple injuries in the crash a little before 4:15 a.m. Monday in a parking lot near a major crossroads southeast of downtown.

Police say Badell was in the passenger seat of a 2000 Toyota Corolla found upside-down after the crash.

Police say the driver, 29-year-old Stanley E. Butler Jr., received serious injuries when the 2018 McLaren 570S veered off the road at high speed.

His 29-year-old passenger, Levone Blagburn-Brant of Temple Hill, Maryland, was critically hurt.

Butler is due in court on Wednesday. Jail records don’t reflect whether he has an attorney.

