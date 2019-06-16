202
Home » Washington, DC News » DC man arrested for…

DC man arrested for trespassing at Ocasio-Cortez’s office

By The Associated Press June 16, 2019 1:54 pm 06/16/2019 01:54pm
2 Shares
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 file photo, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., delivers her inaugural address following her swearing-in ceremony at the Renaissance School for Musical Theater and Technology in the Bronx borough of New York. Activists hoping to defeat House Democrats in next year’s primary elections with more diverse and progressive candidates say the high-profile success they had last year with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s victory creates a new concern.(AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man who they say set off a fire extinguisher while at a building where Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has one of her district offices.

The New York Police Department says officers responded to a call of a trespasser shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday at the building on 37th Avenue in Queens.

They found the man, identified as Douala Hashi, of Washington, D.C., with a fire extinguisher that he discharged on the same floor where Ocasio-Cortez’s offices.

Police say the 31-year-old man had a broken bottle, and went inside a utility closet before being taken into custody.

He faces charges of menacing, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Police say he didn’t make it into Ocasio-Cortez’s offices.

She was not there at the time.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Congress News Douala Hashi Government News Local News National News Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

How to blend red, white and blue into your food

Want to show your Fourth of July creativity in your food? Here’s how to stick to the red, white and blue theme without sacrificing nutrients or flavor. See photos.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!