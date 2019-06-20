DC Council directs $24M to public housing repairs

202
By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 1:07 pm 06/20/2019 01:07pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia lawmakers voted to add $47 million in excess reserves from the Washington Convention and Sports Authority to the city’s fiscal 2020 budget.

The Washington Post reports $24 million will go toward fixing the city’s dilapidated public housing complexes. The rest will upgrade 911 dispatch centers.

Tuesday’s approval came after a weeks-long dispute over whether the funds could be redirected from the reserve.

The District’s Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey S. DeWitt argued that using the funds would violate obligations to bondholders who invested in the convention center. He threatened not to certify the budget if the council redirected the money. However, a spokesman for DeWitt said the issue had been resolved Monday evening.

Advocates said the money would cover renovating at least 400 units.

