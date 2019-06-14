202
DC chef arrested on drug charges in Delaware

By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 10:08 am 06/14/2019 10:08am
LEWES, Del. (AP) — Delaware police found nearly $20,000 worth of cocaine and thousands of dollars in cash in the car of a well-reviewed Washington, D.C. chef.

News outlets report 40-year-old Massimo Fabbri faces “tier 5” felony drug charges, the most severely penalized drug charges in Delaware. A Lewes Police report says officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute inside a BMW and found a woman yelling for help. Police said both Fabbri and the woman, Christina Lombardi, had visible injuries. Officers then found the cocaine and cash.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports the Italian chef owns the San Lorenzo restaurant in Washington, D.C, where high-profile guests have included the Obama family. The newspaper says Fabbri also cooked for former President Barack Obama at the White House.

